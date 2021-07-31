Families and service members gather for the reopening of the Lewis Army Museum on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. July 31, 2021. Multiple individuals volunteered their time and collections in order to set up living history exhibits for all to enjoy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Scott)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 20:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811692
|VIRIN:
|210731-A-UR014-359
|Filename:
|DOD_108538901
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lewis Army Museum Reopening, by SGT Christopher Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
