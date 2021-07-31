Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lewis Army Museum Reopening

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Scott 

    304th Public Affairs Detachment

    Families and service members gather for the reopening of the Lewis Army Museum on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. July 31, 2021. Multiple individuals volunteered their time and collections in order to set up living history exhibits for all to enjoy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Scott)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 20:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811692
    VIRIN: 210731-A-UR014-359
    Filename: DOD_108538901
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lewis Army Museum Reopening, by SGT Christopher Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Lewis Army Museum
    88th Readiness Division

