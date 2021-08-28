U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021. The air station staged assets across the region to provide support for expected affected areas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811689
|VIRIN:
|210828-G-VY010-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108538822
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Ida, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
