(Aug. 27, 2021) Naval Station Rota receives its first wave of evacuees for Operation Allies Refuge, in support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 16:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|811688
|VIRIN:
|210827-N-AM903-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_108538809
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Naval Station Rota Supports Operation Allies Refuge - Social Media, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
