Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Rota Supports Operation Allies Refuge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    08.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    (Aug. 27, 2021) Naval Station Rota received its first wave of 450 evacuees for Operation Allies Refuge, in support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 16:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 811686
    VIRIN: 210829-N-SY303-001
    Filename: DOD_108538786
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Rota Supports Operation Allies Refuge, by PO2 Shelby Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AfghanEvacuation
    #EUCOMAAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT