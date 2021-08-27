LRMC staff respond to Kabul attack casualties

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and civilian staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receive casualties who were medically evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, after U.S. service members and Afghan civilians were injured in a series of attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Aug. 26 and evacuated to LRMC for further care.