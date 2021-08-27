U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and civilian staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receive casualties who were medically evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, after U.S. service members and Afghan civilians were injured in a series of attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Aug. 26 and evacuated to LRMC for further care.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 19:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811684
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-EK666-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108538739
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, LRMC staff respond to Kabul attack casualties, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
