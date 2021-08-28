Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGAS New Orleans helicopter preparation for Ida

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopters await transfer to Air Station Houston on Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida. The Coast Guard regularly relocates crews and aircraft out of the immediate path of a storm for safety and to be ready to respond once the worst conditions have subsided. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811682
    VIRIN: 210828-G-VY010-743
    Filename: DOD_108538717
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGAS New Orleans helicopter preparation for Ida, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    aviation
    MH-65
    Ida
    Storm21

