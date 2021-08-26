CAS Inprocessing

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Theater Sustainment Command and supporting units welcome and assist Afghan evacuees arriving at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. U.S. Army Central troops from all components continue to work with their Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in the U.S. Central Command region. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
