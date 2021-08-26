CAS Inprocessing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Theater Sustainment Command and supporting units welcome and assist Afghan evacuees arriving at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. U.S. Army Central troops from all components continue to work with their Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in the U.S. Central Command region. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)