In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington speaks on becoming an effective leader.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 21:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|811657
|VIRIN:
|210827-O-HV400-531
|Filename:
|DOD_108538014
|Length:
|00:15:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Edge Podcast Episode 7, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS
