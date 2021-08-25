Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief

    HAITI

    08.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Fransico Isreal 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at the request of U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug.14. (U.S. Army Sgt. Fransico Isreal)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811646
    VIRIN: 210825-A-XC888-0005
    Filename: DOD_108537813
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: HT

    This work, JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief, by SGT Fransico Isreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

