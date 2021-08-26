March on Marines - The March on Washington

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The March on Washington D.C. was a part of the Civil Rights Movement in 1963. The March was a rally to speak out against inequality in jobs and freedom and was led by Martin Luther King Junior. The Montford Point Marines memorialize the legacy of the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack and Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)