The March on Washington D.C. was a part of the Civil Rights Movement in 1963. The March was a rally to speak out against inequality in jobs and freedom and was led by Martin Luther King Junior. The Montford Point Marines memorialize the legacy of the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack and Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811635
|VIRIN:
|210826-M-UE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108537615
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, March on Marines - The March on Washington, by LCpl Makayla Mack, identified by DVIDS
