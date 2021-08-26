Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March on Marines - The March on Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The March on Washington D.C. was a part of the Civil Rights Movement in 1963. The March was a rally to speak out against inequality in jobs and freedom and was led by Martin Luther King Junior. The Montford Point Marines memorialize the legacy of the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack and Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811635
    VIRIN: 210826-M-UE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_108537615
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March on Marines - The March on Washington, by LCpl Makayla Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMC
    MLK
    Civil Rights Movement
    Montford Point Marines
    SgtMaj of the Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT