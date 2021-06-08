Pike's Peak Memorial Hike

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron hiked Pike's Peak trail, Aug. 6, 2021, Fort Carson, Colo. The hike was in honor of Maj. David Gray, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2021, and for all fallen brothers and sisters in arms. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st. Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)