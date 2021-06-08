Pike's Peak Memorial Hike

Airmen from the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron hiked Pike's Peak trail, Aug. 6, 2021, Fort Carson, Colo. The hike was in honor of Maj. David Gray, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2021, and for all fallen brothers and sisters in arms. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st. Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811631
|VIRIN:
|210806-F-FJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108537601
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
