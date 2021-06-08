Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pike's Peak Memorial Hike

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron hiked Pike's Peak trail, Aug. 6, 2021, Fort Carson, Colo. The hike was in honor of Maj. David Gray, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2021, and for all fallen brothers and sisters in arms. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st. Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811631
    VIRIN: 210806-F-FJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_108537601
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pike's Peak Memorial Hike, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Air Control Party

    Air Combat Command
    JTAC
    TACP
    13 ASOS
    93d AGOW
    15 AF

