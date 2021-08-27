Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Brief Media at Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, brief the media at the Pentagon.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:32
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

