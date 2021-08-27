More than 50 teams from across the country and Department of Defense will gather at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center August 27 through September 3, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by SGT Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|811610
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-CQ037-160
|Filename:
|DOD_108537355
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
