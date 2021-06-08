Airmen from the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron, Fort Carson, Colo., hiked Pike's Peak trail, Aug. 8, 2021. The hike was conducted in honor of Maj. David Gray, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012, and for all fallen members of the 13 ASOS. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)
|08.06.2021
|08.27.2021 18:31
|B-Roll
|811607
|210806-F-FJ317-1001
|DOD_108537302
|00:02:17
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US
|0
|0
This work, Pike's Peak Memorial Hike, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
