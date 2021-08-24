Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Koon Spark Tank Submission

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Capt. Shane Ellis 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Shark Tank submission from Tech Sgt. Adam Koon, 315th Maintenance Squadron.

    TSgt Koon's idea for an airconditioning cart diverter to help cool parked C-17 Globemaster IIIs.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811573
    VIRIN: 210824-F-AM806-2001
    Filename: DOD_108536775
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Koon Spark Tank Submission, by Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17A Globemaster III

    SPARK TANK

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    SPARK TANK
    Air diverter

