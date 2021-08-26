Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A MV-22 Osprey supporting USAID and JTF-Haiti delivers aid supplies in Troirac

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TROIRAC, HAITI

    08.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    A MV-22 with Joint Task Force-Haiti delivers aid supplies to residents of Troirac, Haiti in coordination with U.S. Agency for International Development as a whole of government response to disaster relief, Aug 26.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811560
    VIRIN: 210826-A-KM161-199
    Filename: DOD_108536490
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: TROIRAC, HT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A MV-22 Osprey supporting USAID and JTF-Haiti delivers aid supplies in Troirac, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)

    TAGS

    #DoD
    #SOCSOUTH
    #Haiti
    #SOUTHCOM
    #USAID
    #JTFHaiti2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT