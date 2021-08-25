Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 26 Delivers Food To Haitian Citizens

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210825-N-MD802-1001
    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (Aug. 25, 2021) The “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, pick up and deliver boxes of food to Haitian citizens during a humanitarian aid mission supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Aug. 25, 2021. HSC-26 is attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24). Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021.  (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811555
    VIRIN: 210825-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_108536480
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    Haiti
    USAID
    Humanitarian Aid
    USS Arlington
    JTFHaiti-2021 DSCA

