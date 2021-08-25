HSC 26 Delivers Food To Haitian Citizens

210825-N-MD802-1001
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (Aug. 25, 2021) The “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, pick up and deliver boxes of food to Haitian citizens during a humanitarian aid mission supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Aug. 25, 2021. HSC-26 is attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24). Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)
|08.25.2021
|08.27.2021 08:36
|B-Roll
|811555
|210825-N-MD802-1001
|DOD_108536480
|00:01:03
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|2
|2
