Members with the 31st Fighter Wing compete in a power lifting competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. The competition consisted of three compound exercises, a squat, deadlift and bench press.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811553
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-HQ196-177
|Filename:
|DOD_108536473
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Power Lifting Competition, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
