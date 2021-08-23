Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem receives Patriot Express passengers

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of Patriot Express arrival to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 23, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing is supporting Afghanistan evacuation operations by accepting Patriot Express passenger aircraft at the 726th AMS. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811547
    VIRIN: 210823-F-LH638-3001
    Filename: DOD_108536339
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Spangdahlem receives Patriot Express passengers, by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

