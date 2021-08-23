B-roll footage of Patriot Express arrival to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 23, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing is supporting Afghanistan evacuation operations by accepting Patriot Express passenger aircraft at the 726th AMS. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811547
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-LH638-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108536339
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Spangdahlem receives Patriot Express passengers, by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
