52nd Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Propulsion engineers keep the mission going by making sure all of our jet engines are mission ready before they are used!
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 04:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811542
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-WF370-937
|Filename:
|DOD_108536244
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem hush House Feature, by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT