Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clients Phone Call - Bad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.09.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    United States Army Garrison Italy Health Clinic Vicenza walks us through a step by step process of bad services that shouldn't be presented within USAG Italy's Tricare workforce when dealing with clients on June 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811537
    VIRIN: 210609-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108536230
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clients Phone Call - Bad, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Service
    #InProcessing
    #Tricare
    #Clients
    #DosAndDon’ts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT