U.S. Army Reserve Ready Lightning Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test at Ft. Gillem, Ga, Aug., 14, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Glenaj Washington)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811532
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-UF215-000
|Filename:
|DOD_108536195
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) conduct the ACFT, by SPC Glenaj Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
