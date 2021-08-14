Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th Signal Command (Theater) conduct the ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Glenaj Washington 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Ready Lightning Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test at Ft. Gillem, Ga, Aug., 14, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Glenaj Washington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811532
    VIRIN: 210814-A-UF215-000
    Filename: DOD_108536195
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) conduct the ACFT, by SPC Glenaj Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #acft #335th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT