Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Inclusion - Ms. Salli Krekel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, "Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force."

    Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.

    In this vignette, Salli Krekel, assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District, talks about growing up in a multicultural society and how her parents instilled in her a diverse mindset. She also reflects on how her parents experienced racism within their own family when they adopted Salli's younger brother from Korea.

    #ProjectInclusion #ArmyEquality #ArmyTeam

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 03:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 811531
    VIRIN: 210827-A-MS361-201
    Filename: DOD_108536190
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Inclusion - Ms. Salli Krekel, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Total Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT