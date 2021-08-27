Project Inclusion - Ms. Salli Krekel

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, "Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force."
Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
In this vignette, Salli Krekel, assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District, talks about growing up in a multicultural society and how her parents instilled in her a diverse mindset. She also reflects on how her parents experienced racism within their own family when they adopted Salli's younger brother from Korea.
#ProjectInclusion #ArmyEquality #ArmyTeam
