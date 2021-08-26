SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Ramstein Responds, Helping Haiti, Fighting Fires

Today's look around the Air Force highlights the support Ramstein Air Base, Germany is providing for Afghan evacuees, Special Ops Airmen supporting earthquake relief in Haiti, and California Air National Guard Airmen joining the fight against wildfires.
