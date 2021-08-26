Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Ramstein Responds, Helping Haiti, Fighting Fires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's look around the Air Force highlights the support Ramstein Air Base, Germany is providing for Afghan evacuees, Special Ops Airmen supporting earthquake relief in Haiti, and California Air National Guard Airmen joining the fight against wildfires.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811503
    VIRIN: 210826-F-KY613-001
    Filename: DOD_108535638
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Ramstein Responds, Helping Haiti, Fighting Fires, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    Featured Video
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT