Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM Welcome Center Kid Zone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Welcome Center opened a kids zone area on August 24th, 2020, where children can stay and play while parents are completing PCSing requirements, briefings and paperwork.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811495
    VIRIN: 210824-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_108535537
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Welcome Center Kid Zone, by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Welcome Center
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    Helping Agencies
    355 WSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT