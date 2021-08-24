The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Welcome Center opened a kids zone area on August 24th, 2020, where children can stay and play while parents are completing PCSing requirements, briefings and paperwork.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811495
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108535537
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, DM Welcome Center Kid Zone, by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
