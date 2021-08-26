Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Program Tours West Virginia National Guard Facilities

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The Peruvian, Qatari, and Omani Armed Forces toured Joint Base West Virginia facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 26, 2021. Vigilant Gaurd is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Gaurd Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners. The multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811489
    VIRIN: 210826-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108535400
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    This work, State Partnership Program Tours West Virginia National Guard Facilities, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVNG
    VG2021
    VG2021WV
    Vigilant Guard 2021

