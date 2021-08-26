The Peruvian, Qatari, and Omani Armed Forces toured Joint Base West Virginia facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 26, 2021. Vigilant Gaurd is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Gaurd Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners. The multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811489
|VIRIN:
|210826-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108535400
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, State Partnership Program Tours West Virginia National Guard Facilities, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
