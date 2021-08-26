Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 MDG Vaccine Town Hall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Darrius Parker

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 88th Air Base Wing Medical Group participate in a COVID vaccine town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2021. The medical group provided in-depth information on the vaccines and answered questions from the live audience. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 18:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 811488
    VIRIN: 210826-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108535371
    Length: 00:50:58
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 MDG Vaccine Town Hall, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pandemic
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

