U.S Army 2nd Lt. Alex Herndon gives a shout out to the United States Military Academy at West Point before a September 4, 2021, football game against Georgia State.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811476
|VIRIN:
|210826-A-HS753-279
|Filename:
|DOD_108535163
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier shout out for West Point vs Georgia State, by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
