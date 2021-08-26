Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldier shout out for West Point vs Georgia State

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Brian Wray gives a shout out to the United States Military Academy at West Point before their September 4 season opening game against Georgia State.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier shout out for West Point vs Georgia State, by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Football
    3ID
    Westpoint

