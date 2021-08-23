Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Training and Readiness Command Activation Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    A complete recording of the Space Training and Readiness Command activation ceremony that took place at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, on August 23rd, 2021.

    Featured speakers include Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond and Brig. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, first commander of the newly-activated Space Training and Readiness Command.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811471
    VIRIN: 210823-F-X0611-0003
    Filename: DOD_108535138
    Length: 00:39:24
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    activation ceremony
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command

