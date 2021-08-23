A complete recording of the Space Training and Readiness Command activation ceremony that took place at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, on August 23rd, 2021.
Featured speakers include Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond and Brig. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, first commander of the newly-activated Space Training and Readiness Command.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811471
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-X0611-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108535138
|Length:
|00:39:24
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Space Training and Readiness Command Activation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT