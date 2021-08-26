Prevent Opioid Misuse and Overdose with These Safety Tips

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811446" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When used correctly, opioids can be a useful part of your healing process. However, it's far too easy to misuse and overdose on opioids if you don't follow certain safety tips. Learn how you can safely use and dispose of opioid medications and how to help someone in need.