U.S. Congress designated August 26th as Women's Equality Day in 1973. The date was selected to commemorate the certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Team Charleston celebrates our female service members past and present.



(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)