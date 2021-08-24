Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cambria Ferguson 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Congress designated August 26th as Women's Equality Day in 1973. The date was selected to commemorate the certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Team Charleston celebrates our female service members past and present.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 11:43
