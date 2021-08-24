U.S. Congress designated August 26th as Women's Equality Day in 1973. The date was selected to commemorate the certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Team Charleston celebrates our female service members past and present.
(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811444
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-JL169-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108534857
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
