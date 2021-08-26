Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Through the Decades, Celebrating 60 years of DLA History

    08.26.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    60 years ago, on October 1, 1961, the Defense Logistics Agency was born. We celebrate six decades of logistics excellence in this music video. For more information about DLA's history visit: https://go.usa.gov/xFB3B

    DLA 60th
    DLA 60th Anniversary

