    USAG Italy 173rd IBCT (A) earns EIB ESB

    ITALY

    08.21.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Service members from commands throughout United States Army Garrison Italy, conducted training to prepare for the test lanes of the Expert Infantryman, and Expert Soldier Badges. COL Michael Kloepper, the United States Army Garrison Italy 173rd IBCT (A) Brigade Commander, says the EIB and ESB are really about holding ourselves to an objective standard, building expertise in the ranks and the NCO Corps owning small unit training says.

    This work, USAG Italy 173rd IBCT (A) earns EIB ESB, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

