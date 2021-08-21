USAG Italy 173rd IBCT (A) earns EIB ESB - Facebook

Service members from commands throughout United States Army Garrison Italy, conducted training to prepare for the test lanes of the Expert Infantryman, and Expert Soldier Badges. COL Michael Kloepper, the United States Army Garrison Italy 173rd IBCT (A) Brigade Commander, says the EIB and ESB are really about holding ourselves to an objective standard, building expertise in the ranks and the NCO Corps owning small unit training says.
