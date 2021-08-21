USAG Italy 173rd IBCT (A) earns EIB ESB - Facebook

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from commands throughout United States Army Garrison Italy, conducted training to prepare for the test lanes of the Expert Infantryman, and Expert Soldier Badges. COL Michael Kloepper, the United States Army Garrison Italy 173rd IBCT (A) Brigade Commander, says the EIB and ESB are really about holding ourselves to an objective standard, building expertise in the ranks and the NCO Corps owning small unit training says.