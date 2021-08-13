31 MXS, 52nd MXS conduct CDDAR at Aviano

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) and 52nd MXS attach a crane to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 13, 2021. The Airmen participated in an annual Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) lift certification to recertify on the correct procedures of lifting an aircraft during an emergency. The purpose of a real-world crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery is to clear the runway as safely and quickly as possible while causing no further damage to the aircraft.