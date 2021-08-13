Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 MXS, 52nd MXS conduct CDDAR at Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) and 52nd MXS attach a crane to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 13, 2021. The Airmen participated in an annual Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) lift certification to recertify on the correct procedures of lifting an aircraft during an emergency. The purpose of a real-world crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery is to clear the runway as safely and quickly as possible while causing no further damage to the aircraft.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, 31 MXS, 52nd MXS conduct CDDAR at Aviano, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    CDDAR
    USAF
    31FW

