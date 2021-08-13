U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) and 52nd MXS attach a crane to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 13, 2021. The Airmen participated in an annual Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) lift certification to recertify on the correct procedures of lifting an aircraft during an emergency. The purpose of a real-world crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery is to clear the runway as safely and quickly as possible while causing no further damage to the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811433
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-HQ196-391
|Filename:
|DOD_108534605
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 31 MXS, 52nd MXS conduct CDDAR at Aviano, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
