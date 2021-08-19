Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House

    NH, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 11 and 12. Dozens of elite local and national performers, ground displays, and STEM exhibits are slated to exemplify the capabilities of modern technology and flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 09:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811430
    VIRIN: 210819-Z-TW741-1001
    Filename: DOD_108534560
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NH, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    New Hampshire
    Pease
    157 Air Refueling Wing
    157 ARW
    Thunder Over New Hampshire

