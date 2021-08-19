video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 11 and 12. Dozens of elite local and national performers, ground displays, and STEM exhibits are slated to exemplify the capabilities of modern technology and flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)