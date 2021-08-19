The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 11 and 12. Dozens of elite local and national performers, ground displays, and STEM exhibits are slated to exemplify the capabilities of modern technology and flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 09:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811430
|VIRIN:
|210819-Z-TW741-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108534560
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NH, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
