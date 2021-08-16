Ammo Airmen test their mettle during CAPEX 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and Aviano Air Base, Italy, participated in a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) Aug. 16-20, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The exercise allowed the Airmen to practice producing live munitions through 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart and Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811421
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-FW957-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108534450
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
