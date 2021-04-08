Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Escape Room

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th FSS on Incirlik Air Base created an escape room for Airman to help teach them about teamwork and Air Force heritage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 04:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811416
    VIRIN: 210804-F-NP794-620
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108534413
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    TAGS

    #Incirlik #IncirlikAirBase #IncirlikAB #EscapeRoom #39FSS

