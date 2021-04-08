The 39th FSS on Incirlik Air Base created an escape room for Airman to help teach them about teamwork and Air Force heritage.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 04:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811416
|VIRIN:
|210804-F-NP794-620
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108534413
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Incirlik Escape Room, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS
