688th Cyberspace Wingman highlights Women's Equality day

Senior Airman Julia Edmiston, of the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group, A2/3 Directorate of the 688th Cyberspace Wing discusses the importance of Women's Equality Day Aug. 24, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Department of Defense observes Women's Equality Day to commemorate the struggles of women to be heard, as fierce advocates who gained the statutory right to vote. Also, known as women’s suffrage, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. The Constitution guarantees all American women the right to vote.



Women’s Equality Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the continuing struggle for equality in the workplace and the role of women in our public life. Women in public service and government have long served this nation by working to clear barriers, enforce laws, implement new ideas, and change people’s attitudes.



Today we are reminded we all have the opportunity—and the responsibility—to create a society that gives both men and women equal voice.