    Women's Equality Day

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Women's Equality Day is celebrated annually in the United States on August 26, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which granted women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 23:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811409
    VIRIN: 210825-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108532444
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day

