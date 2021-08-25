video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women's Equality Day is celebrated annually in the United States on August 26, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which granted women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)