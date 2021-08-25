Women's Equality Day is celebrated annually in the United States on August 26, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which granted women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 23:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811409
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-BK017-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108532444
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Equality Day, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
