    Short Story, Mary Studevant (retired), DLA Aviation, DLA 60th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Mary Studevant reflects on how a hidden burial ground was found on the grounds and how the people of Defense Supply Center Richmond honored this unknown group of African Americans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 20:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 811403
    VIRIN: 210825-D-LU733-931
    Filename: DOD_108532324
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Short Story, Mary Studevant (retired), DLA Aviation, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA 60th DLA 60th Short Story

