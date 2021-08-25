Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting the right to vote to women. Here is what it means to four of our Team Robins members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 07:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811396
    VIRIN: 210825-F-BS509-379
    Filename: DOD_108532305
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    78ABW

