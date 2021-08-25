Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORCYBER Apprenticeship Program

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro 

    The MARFORCYBER Apprenticeship Program is a 10-week course designed for college students to engage in practical lessons through real world scenarios in cyber security. Students in the course discuss their experience throughout the past 10 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie and Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)

    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MD, US

