USS Arlington (LPD 24) Conducts a FOD Walk down

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conducts a foreign object debris (FOD) walk down to prepare to flight operations in of support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitute earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021.