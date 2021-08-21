Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) Conducts a FOD Walk down

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conducts a foreign object debris (FOD) walk down to prepare to flight operations in of support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitute earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    TAGS

    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    Partner Nations
    JTFHAITI-2021

