    Paratroopers assist with NEO in Kabul

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.25.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, based out of Fort Bragg, N.C., work with Coalition Forces assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 25, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jillian G. Hix)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811371
    VIRIN: 210825-D-D0477-0150
    PIN: 210825
    Filename: DOD_108532009
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KABUL, AF 

    Kabul
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    CENTCOM
    NEO
    Afghanevacuation

