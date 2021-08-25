Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, based out of Fort Bragg, N.C., work with Coalition Forces assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 25, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jillian G. Hix)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811371
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-D0477-0150
|PIN:
|210825
|Filename:
|DOD_108532009
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Paratroopers assist with NEO in Kabul, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT