Twenty Years after 9/11 at the 171st

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, from Left, Retired Master Sgt. John Buckwalter, boom operator, Retired Lt. Col. Charles Tubbs, pilot, Chief Master Sgt. Yale Perkins, 147th Air Refueling Squadron Chief Boom Operator, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Conely, 146th Air Refueling Squadron Superintendent, Lt. Col. Timothy Waugaman, 171st Operations Support Squadron Commander, and Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr., 171st Air Refueling Wing Commander, reflect on the refueling missions they participated in during a twenty year anniversary tabletop discussion of September 11th, 2001 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On September 11th, Buckwalter was a Tech. Sgt. boom operator, Tubbs was a Lt. Col., Pilot, Perkins was a Senior Airman boom operator, Conely was a Senior Airman boom operator, Waugaman was a Capt. pilot and Hyland was a Maj. and the supervisor of flying. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)