Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron inspect maintenance containers with KC-10 Extender repair parts, then load them on to a KC-10 with Airmen from the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, August 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to provide evacuation support out of Afghanistan. (U.S Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811365
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108531961
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4K KC-10 Pallets and Take-off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
