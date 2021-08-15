Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4K KC-10 Pallets and Take-off

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron inspect maintenance containers with KC-10 Extender repair parts, then load them on to a KC-10 with Airmen from the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, August 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to provide evacuation support out of Afghanistan. (U.S Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811365
    VIRIN: 210815-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108531961
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    60th APS
    660th AMXS
    Maintenance Inspection
    Afghanevacuation
    KC-10 Take off

