    Prairie Vigilance 2021

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Minot participate in Exercise Prairie Vigilance on Aug. 11, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Prairie Vigilance tests the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to conduct strategic-bomber readiness operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811363
    VIRIN: 210820-F-CD213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108531909
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: IL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Prairie Vigilance 2021, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Bomb Wing

    Prairie Vigilance

    Zachary Wright

    B-52H
    5th Bomb Wing
    Prairie Vigilance
    Zachary Wright

