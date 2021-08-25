Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks to the Press on Afghanistan - 2:30 pm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks to the press on our efforts to bring Americans home and our support for the broader evacuation from Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 17:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 811362
    Filename: DOD_108531902
    Length: 00:30:53
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Afghanistan
    Antony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT